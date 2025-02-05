PM Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh amidst Vedic chants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent the world a powerful message of unity as he took a sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh here on Wednesday.

He immersed himself in the Triveni Sangam amidst the resonant chanting of Vedic hymns.

Before his ritual bath, PM Modi offered prayers to Lord Surya, chanted on ‘Rudraksha’ (dried seeds used for prayers by Hindus and Buddhists) beads, and performed rituals, honouring rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, followed by Ganga Puja and Aarti.

Upon his arrival in Prayagraj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warmly welcomed him.

Adhering to sacred traditions, Prime Minister Modi first touched the holy waters in reverence before offering ‘tarpan’ (offering made to divine entities) and prayers to the Sun. Clad in a black kurta, saffron sash, and a Himachali cap, he offered ‘akshat’ (raw unbroken rice sprinkled with water), ‘naivedya’ (offering to deity or nature), flowers, fruits, and a red ‘chunari’ (cloth used to cover top of a dress) to the divine confluence, amid Vedic hymns reverberating in the air.

Following the dip, he performed Aarti of the three sacred rivers. The Tirtha Purohit present at the site honoured him with a tilak. After the puja, PM Modi and CM Adityanath shared a boat ride back to the helipad.

After his Sangam bathing, PM Modi wrote on social media,” Blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like the crores of others who have taken part in it, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion.”

“May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health and harmony,” he added.

In the grand spiritual gathering of the Mahakumbh, where devotees from across the world converge, PM Modi’s devotion embodied the ideals of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. His ritual bath at the Sangam was a moment of historical significance, coinciding with an auspicious alignment of celestial events — ‘Gupt Navratri’ and ‘Bhishmashtami’.

While ‘Gupt Navratri’ is dedicated to worshipping the Goddess, ‘Bhishmashtami’ is observed for ancestral ‘Tarpan’ and Shraddh ( Hindu ritual that pays homage to ancestors). This convergence of faith and tradition further enriched the sanctity of the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi arrived at Prayagraj Airport in the morning and proceeded to the DPS helipad aboard an MI-17 helicopter, where Chief Minister Adityanath warmly received him. From there, he travelled to Arail Ghat and boarded a specially arranged boat to head toward the Triveni Sangam.

Accompanied by CM Adityanath, the Prime Minister was seen discussing the extensive arrangements made for the Mahakumbh and the facilities provided for devotees. During the boat ride, he also acknowledged the greetings of the devotees gathered at the Sangam and waved to them.

Upon reaching the Triveni Sangam, PM Modi joined thousands of common devotees already performing their ritual baths. Notably, despite the VVIP movement, there was no restriction on public participation, allowing devotees to continue their sacred dips alongside the Prime Minister.

The seamless coordination ensured that there was no disruption, creating a remarkable moment where PM Modi and lakhs of pilgrims shared the holy experience. The banks of the Sangam echoed with resounding chants of ‘Har Har Gange’ and ‘Modi-Modi’, reflecting the enthusiasm of the masses.

Since the Mahakumbh commenced on January 13, an impressive 39 crore devotees have taken the holy dip in Sangam within the period of 24 days, a testament to the well-managed arrangements.

PM Modi’s visit to Prayagraj came a month after his previous trip on December 13, during which he inaugurated 167 projects worth Rs 5,500 crore. These projects encompassed major railway station upgrades, ROB flyovers, road widening, strengthening, and beautification.

Additionally, he inaugurated permanent ghats, riverfront development, sewerage and drinking water facilities, and power supply projects. Among the key religious and cultural developments were the Akshayavat Corridor, Saraswati Koop Corridor, Bade Hanuman Mandir Corridor, Bhardwaj Rishi Ashram Corridor, and Shringverpur Dham Corridor.

These initiatives aimed to enhance the Mahakumbh experience for devotees and marked a new era of progress for the sacred city of Prayagraj.

He also shared pictures of his “Sangam Snan” and Ganga Aarti.