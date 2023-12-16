PM Modi, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman hold talks in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman on Saturday held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi. During the meeting, the leaders took stock of the bilateral ties and discussed future collaboration between New Delhi and Muscat.

Prime Minister Modi said that the Oman Sultan’s India visit is a historic day in the bilateral relations of both the countries

“I am happy to welcome you to India. Today is a historic day in Oman-India relations as after 26 years, the Sultan of Oman has come to India on a state visit and I have got the opportunity to welcome you. On behalf of the people of India, I welcome you…,” PM said at the beginning of the delegation-level meeting.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik of Oman hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi pic.twitter.com/uPvlP6xxnC — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023



Earlier on Friday, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq arrived in Delhi on a three-day state visit to India. He was welcomed at the Delhi airport by Union MoS for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan.

His visit is seen a significant milestone in the diplomatic ties between India and Oman.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said that the visit will further give a boost to the India-Oman strategic partnership.

“Giving a boost to India-Oman Strategic Partnership! PM @narendramodi warmly received His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman at Hyderabad House, setting the stage for bilateral discussions. Agenda includes taking stock of bilateral ties and charting pathways for the future collaboration between the two countries,” Bagchi said.