PM Modi stops BJP Mahila Morcha chief from touching his feet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stopped Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan from touching his feet as she bent to seek his blessings.

The BJP Mahila Morcha chief greeted the Prime Minister during a felicitation function at the party’s central extension office in the national capital, a day after the historic passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, aptly titled Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, in Parliament.

PM Modi was seen asking fellow woman party member to not touch his feet before he turned to other party workers.

Advertisement

The felicitation function was also attended by Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the bill, which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies, unanimously, with 214 members voting in support and none against.

Following the passage of the bill in Parliament, chants of ‘Modi Modi’ were raised by women MPs as they took turns to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the draft legislation.

Women members from both Houses of Parliament thanked Prime Minister Modi for the historic passage of the Bill in Parliament.

Later, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the bill aced the legislative test in the Lok Sabha as it was passed by a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just 2 against.