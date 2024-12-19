PM Modi speaks to King Charles III of UK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

Recalling the historic relations between the two countries, they both reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK.

They exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and the recently concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, an official statement said.

Discussions were also held on a number of subjects of mutual interest, including Climate Action and sustainability.

The PM expressed his appreciation for King Charles’s sustained advocacy and initiatives on these issues and briefed him on the multiple initiatives undertaken by India.

They both exchanged greetings on the upcoming festive occasions of Christmas and the New Year.

The PM conveyed his best wishes to the King for his good health and well being.