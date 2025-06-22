PM Modi speaks to Iran Prez Pezeshkian, calls for de-escalation in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep concern over the recent escalations in West Asia, reiterating the country’s call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy to restore regional peace, security, and stability.

In a phone call to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, Modi discussed the current situation in detail and expressed concern over the escalating conflict in West Asia, emphasising the need for peace and stability in the region, the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Advertisement

“We discussed in detail the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” Modi said in his post.

Advertisement

Iranian President Pezeshkian emphasised the role India could play in de-escalating the conflict, given its good relations with all parties involved.

The conversation between the two leaders comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with India advocating for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

American forces had earlier today launched coordinated airstrikes on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities, which the US President Donald Trump described as a “spectacular military success” and warned Iran to make peace or face further attacks.

Iran later strongly condemned the US’ military aggression against its peaceful nuclear facilities, describing it as a “grave and unprecedented violation” of international law and the UN Charter.

In a post on X, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the “US fully responsible for the consequences of this act,” citing its “collusion with the genocidal Israeli regime.”

“The unlawful US attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities has unequivocally exposed Washington’s criminal complicity with the Zionist regime in orchestrating and waging a war against Iran,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

India and Iran are important trade partners, with India being among Iran’s five largest trade partners in recent years.

In a previous meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, PM Modi and President Pezeshkian discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties, including strategic projects like the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor.

The discussion between PM Modi and President Pezeshkian underscores India’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region, while also strengthening its bilateral ties with Iran.