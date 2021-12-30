PM Modi slams previous govt for delaying projects in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17500 crore in Uttarakhand, said the strength of the people of the state would make this decade ‘the decade of Uttarakhand. He also slammed the previous governments for delaying projects in the state.

The Prime minister also charged the previous dispensations in the State with indulging in acts ‘nothing short of criminal’ by delaying projects for decades. In this context, he named the Lakhwar project.

“The Lakhwar project was first thought of in 1976. Today after 46 years, our government has laid the foundation stone for its work. This delay is nothing short of criminal. Deprivation and hassles of the past are now being converted into facilities and harmony,” Modi said adding, “Today, in Delhi and Dehradun governments are not driven by a desire for power but by the spirit of service.”

Narendra Modi earlier inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17500 crore in Uttarakhand including the foundation stone of the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Rs 8700 crore road sector projects.

“These road projects would realise the PM’s vision to improve connectivity in remote, rural and border areas. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will also get improved connectivity,” a Prime Minister Office note here stated. He also laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre at Udham Singh Nagar and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh “in line with the Prime Minister’s endeavour to provide world-class medical facilities in all parts of the country.

Among other things, Modi also laid the foundation stone of Aroma Park at Kashipur and Plastic Industrial Park at Sitarganj and multiple other initiatives in housing, sanitation and drinking water supply across the state during his visit to the State.

The Prime Minister recalled his long association with Kumaon and thanked the people of the region for honouring him with the Uttarakhandi cap. Elaborating on why he thinks that this decade is the decade of Uttrakhand, Modi said the strength of the people of Uttarakhand will make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand. “Modern infrastructure growing in Uttarakhand, Char Dham project, new rail routes being built, will make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand,” he said referring to the strides made by Uttrakhand in the fields of hydropower, Industry, tourism, natural agriculture and connectivity.

Modi said in the absence of development and facilities, many migrated to other places from the region. He said that the government is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. He said the foundation stone of AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre at Udham Singh Nagar and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh will strengthen the medical infrastructure in the state. He said projects including those being launched today will improve connectivity in the state.

“The foundation stones that are being laid today are pledge stones that will be followed up with full resolve. The deprivation and hassles of the past are now being converted into facilities and harmony. During the last seven-year through Har Ghar Jal, toilets, Ujjwala scheme, PMAY, the lives of women are getting new facilities and dignity,” Modi further said.

Speaking about the delay in implementation of projects in Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister charged that the delay in government schemes has been a permanent trademark of those who were in the government before. “The Lakhwar project, which has started here in Uttarakhand today, has the same history. The project was first thought of in 1976. Today after 46 years, our government has laid the foundation stone for its work. This delay is nothing short of a crime”, he alleged.

The Prime Minister said the government was engaged in a mission from Gangotri to Gangasagar. With the construction of toilets, better sewerage system and modern water treatment facilities, the number of dirty drains falling into the Ganges is reducing rapidly. Similarly, Nainital Jheel is also being attended to. He said the Central Government has also set up India’s largest optical telescope at Devasthal in Nainital. “This has not only given a new facility to the scientists of the country and abroad, but this area has also got a new identity. “Today, in Delhi and Dehradun governments are not driven by a desire for power but by the spirit of service,” he said.

Modi further lamented that despite being a border state many defence-related needs were ignored. Along with connectivity, every aspect of national security was ignored, he said adding that soldiers had to wait for connectivity, essential armour, ammunition and arms and even for giving befitting replies to invaders and terrorists.

“Uttarakhand wants to accelerate the pace of development. Your dreams are our resolutions. Your desire is our inspiration, and it is our responsibility to fulfil your every need,” the Prime Minister said.