PM Modi slams Opposition

Family dominated Opposition parties were freaking out because he has struck at the very root of their corruption, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at Hyderabad, launching a broadside against Chief Minister and BRS party president K Chandrasekhar Rao whose daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been accused of leading the south liquor cartel which allegedly paid kickbacks to the AAP government in Delhi.

He said the funds meant for the poor are siphoned off by these corrupt dynastic parties to feed their ecosystem and hence corruption and family rule were inextricably linked. Although he refrained from taking names, it was apparent that he was taking a dig at the BRS supremo and his son and daughter, particularly Kavitha whom the Enforcement Directorate has interrogated several times in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

On the other hand, Rao not only skipped receiving the Prime Minister when he arrived today morning neither he nor his ministers were present at the programme held at Secunderabad Parade ground. This however, did not deter the Prime Minister who laid the foundation stone for several developmental projects from launching a sharp attack on the chief minister though on the predictable lines of dynastic rule and corruption.

He began on a milder note accusing the BRS government of obstructing central projects. “It is due to the lack of cooperation from the state government that majority of the central projects are getting delayed and this is depriving the people of the state. I want to urge the state government that they should not allow any obstacle to come in the way of development projects,” said the Prime Minister.

“In every project and investment they look at the interest of their families. Telangana should be cautious about such people. Corruption and dynasties are not separate issues. Wherever there is family rule, brother-nephew rule from there starts corruption. The primary mantra of family rule and dynasty rule is to control everything. They don’t like their control to be challenged,” he said.

Then the Prime Minister further added, “They want their families to be hailed, secondly they want the money from corruption to come to the family and finally, the funds sent for poor people can be distributed in their corrupt eco system. Modi has struck at the roots of this corruption.”

He then asked the gathering,“Whether there should be a fight against corrupt people. Whether the country should be freed from such people or not. Whether legal steps should be initiated against such corrupt people. Whether the law should take its own course against such people? That is why they are so freaked out and they had moved Supreme Court,” referring to the plea by 14 political parties including the Congress and BRS before the Supreme Court alleging arbitrary use of the CBI and the ED but was turned down by the apex court.