Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praises on Wednesday on former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa for his contributions to the party. He also congratulated new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Yediyurappa Ji towards our Party and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare,” his tweet read.

Congratulating Basavaraj Bommai on taking charge as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi said, “congratulations to Bommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka’s CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure.”

Amit Shah, the Home Minister said, “Congratulations and best wishes to BommaiJi, on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am sure under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi Ji, he will further boost BJP’s resolve to serve the poor and farmers of the state with his wisdom and experience.

“Yediyurappa Ji has served the party and people of Karnataka with utmost devotion. His contribution and hard work towards strengthening the BJP at the grassroots level in Karnataka is truly inspiring. I am sure he will continue to guide the party and government,” Amit Shah stated.

Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Minister for Finance, congratulated Basavaraj Bommai on being unanimously elected as the chief minister of Karnataka. “I had the opportunity of working together in the GST Council. Here’s wishing you all the best in furthering good work and development in the state,” she stated.

Former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda also congratulated Basavaraj Bommai and advised him to use the opportunity to deliver good governance.