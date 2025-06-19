PM Modi returns after landmark 3-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada & Croatia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday concluded his three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia, marking a significant milestone in India’s diplomatic engagements.

During the first leg of his official visit to Cyprus on June 15-16, the Prime Minister held talks with President Nikos Christodoulides and also addressed business leaders. The visit reaffirmed the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India’s engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said.

“President Nikos Christodoulides and I held wide-ranging talks, covering the full range of India-Cyprus relations. It’s widely known that bilateral ties between our nations are time-tested. Today, we talked about cooperation in areas like defence, security, trade, technology, healthcare, renewable energy and climate justice,” Modi said in a post on handle X.

In a bid to add vigour to commercial linkages between India and Cyprus in sectors like innovation, energy, and technology, Prime Minister Modi along with Cyprus President interacted with leading CEOs. The two leaders also talked about India’s reform trajectory in the last decade.

On his second leg, the Prime Minister participated in the G-7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16-17, where he discussed crucial global issues like energy security, technology, and innovation. Modi visited Canada after he received an invite from his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on June 6 to attend the 51st G7 Summit at Kananaskis in Alberta from June 15-17.

During the Canada trip, a major breakthrough was achieved as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed to restore high commissioners to each other’s capitals, marking a significant step towards repairing bilateral ties between the two nations. The decision was arrived at during a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

The diplomatic fallout between India and Canada began in 2023 when Canada alleged Indian involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated,” leading to a downgrade in diplomatic ties. India withdrew its high commissioner and five other diplomats, while Canada expelled an equal number of Indian diplomats.

The restoration of high commissioners is the first step in a series of “calibrated and constructive” measures to restore stability in the relationship. Both nations have agreed to resume senior-level dialogues on trade, people-to-people contact, and connectivity. Trade negotiations, which were paused due to the diplomatic strain, will also be taken up soon.

In Canada, Prime Minister Modi had productive exchanges with G7 leaders on key global challenges, emphasising shared aspirations for a better planet. He also had a series of meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening global partnerships. The meetings reflected India’s growing influence on the global stage and its efforts to deepen bilateral ties with key nations.

On his third and final leg, the Prime Minister visited Croatia where he held productive discussions to boost bilateral ties with the country’s top leadership, including President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

In Croatia, Modi and Croatian PM Plenkovic decided to give a “three-time” pace to their bilateral ties, with a focus on cooperation in defense, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, IT, renewable energy, and technology.

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first-ever visit to Croatia which marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries and was also the first visit to Croatia by an Indian Prime Minister since diplomatic ties were established in 1992.

The visit was aimed to strengthen the India-Croatia partnership and further boost the strategic partnership between India and the European Union, Secretary West Tanmaya Lal said at a press briefing, on Thursday.

During the visit PM Modi and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic held “wide-ranging discussions on various aspects of the bilateral partnership,” Secretary West Tanmaya Lal said.

The visit reflects the growing momentum in India-Croatia relations, with high-level exchanges between the two countries increasing in recent years.

During the visit, the two leaders discussed ways to expand trade, investment, and innovation linkages. Some of the areas where there are business linkages include enhancing collaboration in the tech sector, exploring opportunities for cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on wind and solar power generation, strengthening ties in railway infrastructure development, increasing collaboration in defence production, including arms and unmanned vehicles, and enhancing supply chain resilience.

The two leaders also welcomed the signing of four documents, including an MoU on cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors, a programme of cooperation in science and technology, a cultural exchange programme, and an MoU on Hindi chair at the University of Zagreb which has been extended till 2030, and a new five-year cultural exchange programme has also been prepared.

The two leaders agreed to enhance collaboration in infrastructure, ports and shipping, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and hospitality.