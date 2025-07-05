PM Modi remembers Ram Vilas Paswan as a champion of the marginalized on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid heartfelt tributes to former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary, describing him as a dear friend whose presence he deeply misses.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: “Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered.”

The Prime Minister praised Paswan’s unwavering commitment to social justice, particularly his efforts to uplift Dalits, backward classes, and other disadvantaged communities.

“His entire life was dedicated to social justice. His struggle for the rights of Dalits, backward classes, and the deprived can never be forgotten,” PM Modi said, reflecting on Paswan’s legacy.

Ram Vilas Paswan was a seasoned politician and administrator who served as a minister in several governments, including those led by the BJP, Congress, and Socialist parties. He was widely respected for his consistent advocacy for the marginalized and his long-standing public service.

Marking the occasion, Paswan’s son and Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan held an ‘Ashirwad Yatra’ in Bihar, seeking blessings from the people and paying tribute to his father’s enduring legacy.