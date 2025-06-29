PM Modi remembers Emergency, highlights India’s progress in ‘Mann ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday recalled the “dark days of the Emergency” and saluted the “defenders of the Constitution.” PM Modi also highlighted various achievements and cultural significance, showcasing India’s progress in different fields.

Addressing his monthly radio address, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister paid tribute to those who defended the Constitution during the Emergency, a period of significant turmoil in India’s history. He emphasised the importance of upholding democratic values and the Constitution.

“Those who imposed the Emergency not only murdered the spirit of the Constitution but also tried to suppress the judiciary as puppets. We must remember those who bravely fought against the Emergency. This inspires us to remain vigilant to safeguard our Constitution,” he said.

Reminding that only few day ago the country completed 50 years of the imposition of Emergency which was observed it as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Divas,’ the Prime Minister also played archival audio recordings of speeches by leaders such as Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Jagjivan Ram, who in their speeches recounted the atrocities faced by people during the turmoil period.

Recalling that during the Emergency period, “people were tormented on a large scale,” the Prime Minister said: “There are many such examples of this, which can never be forgotten. George Fernandez Sahib was tied in chains. Many people were subjected to severe torture. Under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act), anyone could be summarily arrested. Students too were harassed. Freedom of expression was also stifled. Thousands of people who were arrested during that period were subjected to such inhumane atrocities.”

The Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, and lasted 21 months until March 1977. It was marked by the suspension of civil liberties, press censorship, and widespread arrests of political leaders.

Prime Minister Modi also

highlighted various achievements and cultural significance, showcasing India’s progress in different fields including the growing popularity of yoga, with more people adopting it in their daily lives.

“This time as well, on the 21st of June, crores of people across the country and the world participated in the ‘International Yoga Day’. Do you remember, it began 10 years ago. Now, over these 10 years, this event is turning grand with every passing year. This is also an indication that more and more people are adopting yoga in their daily lives,” he said.

Extending his best wishes to the countrymen who embark on a pilgrimage, the Prime Minister said “the first feeling that comes to mind is, ‘Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai’”

“This very feeling is the soul of our religious pilgrimages. These pilgrimages are a means of disciplining the body, purifying the mind, mutual love and brotherhood, and connecting with God,” he said.

Emphasising that after a long time, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has had an auspicious re-start he said that it is the abode of Lord Shiva which is considered the centre of faith and devotion in every tradition, be it Hindu, Buddhist or Jain.

He pointed out that the holy Amarnath Yatra is going to commence on the 3rd of July, and the holy month of Sawan is also just a few days away.

He also said that just a few days ago, the country witnessed the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath ji. “Be it Odisha, Gujarat or any other corner of the country, lakhs of devotees participate in this Yatra. From North to South, East to West, these Yatras are a reflection of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat,’” he said

Quoting a recent International Labour Organisation report, he said that presently, most of the populace in India is taking advantage of one social protection benefit or the other

“It has been mentioned in this report that more than 64 percent of the population of India is now definitely availing of some social protection benefit or the other. Social Security is one of the biggest coverage in the world. Today, around 95 crore people of the country are getting the benefit of some or the other social security schemes, whereas, till 2015, the government schemes were reaching less than 25 crore people,” he pointed out.

He also said that India has achieved a significant milestone by being declared Trachoma-free by the World Health Organisation.

He also mentioned the cultural bond between India and Vietnam, highlighting the gratitude expressed by people from Vietnam for facilitating the darshan of the relics of Bhagwan Buddha.

He also highlighted the emerging sports talent in Bodoland and the importance of conservation efforts across India.

“The energy and confidence that the youth here have, is most visible on the football field. In the Bodo Territorial Area, the Bodoland CEM Cup is being organised. This is not just a tournament, it has become a celebration of unity and hope. Bodoland is now increasingly casting its glow on the sports map of the country,” the Prime Minister underlined.

Modi also emphasised the role of women in driving change and progress in the nation.

“The mantra of ‘Women Led Development’ is ready to create a new future for India. Our mothers, sisters, daughters are today lending a new direction not only for themselves but for the entire society,” he said.

Highlighting India’s achievements in space exploration the Prime Minister said: “India has scripted a new history. Yesterday I’ve also spoken to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. You must have also heard my conversation with Shubhanshu. Shubhanshu still has to stay at the International Space Centre for a few more days.”

In a ground-breaking achievement, India has marked a significant milestone in its space exploration journey. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the second Indian to venture into space, joining an elite group of astronauts from around the world to set foot on the International Space Station.