PM Modi releases commemorative coins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a special commemorative coin on the occasion of the 125th Birth Anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada Ji via video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister sought to draw a parallel between Swami Vivekananda and founder of ISKCON Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada Ji.

“At one time, if a sage-like Swami Vivekananda came who took Vedanta to the west, then Srila Prabhupada and ISKCON took up this great task when the time of taking Bhakti Yoga to the world came. He connected Bhaktivedanta with the consciousness of the world,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi referred to ‘the happy coincidence of Janmashtami day before and the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada Ji and said, “It is like achieving happiness and contentment of sadhana together.”

Citing the supernatural devotion of Prabhupada Swami for Lord Krishna the Prime Minister said that he was also a great devotee of Bharat. “He fought in the freedom struggle of the country. He had refused to take his diploma from Scottish College in support of the non-cooperation movement,” Modi further pointed out.

The Prime Minister said the country can learn a lot from ISKCON. “Whenever we go to any other country, and when people meet there saying ‘Hare Krishna’, we feel a sense of belonging and pride,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the same feeling will be there when Make in India products get the same affinity.

“Today there are hundreds of ISKCON temples in different countries of the world and many Gurukuls are keeping Indian culture alive. ISKCON has disseminated to the world that for India, faith means zeal, enthusiasm, and gaiety and faith in humanity,” Modi said. He also recalled the services of ISKCON during the earthquake in Kutch, Uttarakhand tragedy, cyclones in Odisha and Bengal and particularly during the Covid 19 pandemic.