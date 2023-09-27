PM Modi releases 4 books showcasing the success of India’s G20 Presidency

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled four books celebrating India’s successful G20 presidency during the G20 University Connect Finale. These books are now accessible on the G20India website and as e-books via their application.

One of the books, titled ‘Showcasing Indian Culture at G-20,’ vividly portrays the vast and diverse tapestry of Indian culture that was presented to G20 delegates from across the globe.

India’s G20 Presidency Twitter account, ‘X’, enthusiastically shared the news, stating, “The four publications released by PM @narendramodi at the #G20 University Connect Finale are available at the #G20India website and app in ebook format!”

During India’s G20 presidency, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) team, led by Joint Secretary MEA and Deputy Director General ICCR Abhay Kumar, orchestrated over 300 cultural programs featuring more than 17,000 artists in 60 different locations throughout the nation. This extensive effort showcased India’s rich cultural heritage and reinforced its image as a premier tourism destination.

For the first time in history, G20 events were hosted in every state and union territory in India, affording each region the opportunity to showcase its unique cultural heritage. India utilized its G20 presidency to spotlight a wide spectrum of its cultural diversity, encompassing performing and visual arts, heritage sites, and culinary traditions, fostering cross-cultural understanding among member nations.

India’s G20 presidency not only projected its cultural influence but also highlighted its economic potential in the cultural and tourism sectors, instilling a sense of national pride.

Throughout the past ten months, a captivating array of classical, folk, and tribal dances and music performances spanned the length and breadth of India. From Kashmir to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and from the Rann of Kutchh to Kohima, these presentations showcased the nation’s vibrant artistic legacy, each performance offering a unique flavor and narrative.

Additionally, the G20 University Connect initiative aimed to educate India’s youth about India’s G20 Presidency and increase their involvement in various G20 events.

The Prime Minister also introduced three other publications during the event: “The Grand Success of G20 Bharat Presidency: Visionary Leadership, Inclusive Approach,” “India’s G20 Presidency: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” and “Compendium of G20 University Connect Programme.”