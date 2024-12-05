PM Modi reiterates commitment to Bhutan’s economic development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated India’s strong commitment to the economic development in Bhutan, highlighting the doubling of New Delhi’s development support to the Himalayan nation for its 13th Five Year Plan period.

PM Modi this morning received King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck in New Delhi. He extended his greetings to the guests from Bhutan and fondly recalled the exceptionally warm hospitality accorded by the government and the people of Bhutan during his state visit in March.

The PM and the Bhutan king expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations, encompassing development cooperation, clean energy partnership, trade and investment, space and technology cooperation, and people-to-people ties. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening this exemplary partnership across all sectors.

The leaders reviewed the progress in enhancing economic connectivity between the two countries, and exchanged ideas on the Gelephu Mindfulness City initiative, a visionary project spearheaded by the Bhutan king to catalyse Bhutan’s development and strengthen linkages with adjoining border areas in India.

The Bhutan king expressed gratitude to the PM and the people of India for steadfast support of Bhutan’s aspirations for happiness, progress and prosperity.

”The meeting underscored the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, reflecting the spirit of mutual trust, cooperation and profound understanding that underpins the bilateral relations between the two countries,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.