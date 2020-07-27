Birthday wishes for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray poured in from various ruling as well as opposition leaders on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as leaders of ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and opposition BJP leaders, greeted Thackeray on his 60th birthday.

“Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackerayji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhavji’s long and healthy life,” PM Modi said in a warm message.

The PM said that a birthday is a day to reminisce of the past, as well as chart a course for the future.

“I believe today will give you more strength to achieve the goals of the development of the state and the country,” said Modi.

“Heartfelt gratitude for the birthday wishes extended by you @narendramodi ji. I am confident that your guidance and support will help Maharashtra further step up its contribution to national prosperity in the coming years,” Uddhav Thackeray replied.

The President of India’s Twitter handle informed about the Presidents greetings to the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

“In a telephonic call, President Kovind wished Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister, Maharashtra on his birthday. President also enquired about COVID-19 situation in the state & complimented the state’s frontline corona-warriors for their tireless efforts in tackling the pandemic,” it said.

Uddhav Thackeray replied by saying, “My deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India for his heartwarming birthday wishes as well as his solicitous inquiries about the COVID 19 situation in Maharashtra, which our front line warriors have been battling with commendable grit.”

Uddhav Thackeray’s alliance partners in Maharashtra, Congress and NCP along with his Shiv Sena’s leaders also greeted the CM on his birthday.

State Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat wished Thackeray the best of health and a long life while NCP MP Supriya Sule wished Thackeray a “healthy year ahead”.

BJP’s Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP President Chandrakant Patil also extended greetings to Thackeray, wishing him a long and healthy life.

On the occasion of Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday, the Shiv Sena has launched a fleet of 12 fully-equipped ambulances – one for each Sena Vibhag in the city — for the benefit of Covid-19 patients.

On Saturday, Thackeray had made a personal appeal to all party leaders and workers not to crowd his home or office to wish him on his birthday.

In view of the Covid pandemic, he announced, he would not celebrate his birthday but suggested that his party organise medical camps, blood and plasma donation drives, for public benefit.

“For the past four months, we have been combating coronavirus and have got good results. Please avoid putting up banners, hoardings on my birthday and maintain Covid protocols strictly. All the wishes and blessings I dedicate to the Corona Warriors,” said Thackeray.