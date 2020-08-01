Even as Bakrid or Eid al-Adha celebrations this year remain a low-key affair due to the novel Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday extended their wishes to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion.

In a tweet, PM Modi wished the nation saying, “Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered.”

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted people on the occasion saying that “Idu’l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all.”

He also urged Indians to share happiness with others and promote mutual harmony on the occasion.

“Eid Mubarak! Idu’l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread,” President Kovind tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter, saying: “Greeting on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. May this day bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our society”.

Earlier on Friday, on the eve of Idu’l Zuha, the President and Vice President of India had greeted the fellow citizens.

“On the occasion of Idu’l Zuha, I offer my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters,” President Kovind said”

He also gifted a racing bicycle to a school boy named Riyaz who dreams of excelling as a top cyclist.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also wished the people on the auspicious occasion.

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Id-ul-Zuha,” he said.

“Id-ul-Zuha is a celebration of unswerving devotion to God and the boundless compassion and love the Almighty has for His creation,” he added.

“The festival inspires us to inculcate empathy, practice sacrifice and promote peace and universal brotherhood.”

As India and the world continue to fight a relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, we have been forced to celebrate almost all of our traditional festivals, which were otherwise celebrated with great splendour, at home in a more subdued manner.

Under these circumstances, the state governments are being cautious and are following all preventive measures in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

With lockdown restrictions eased in parts of the country, devotees were seen visiting mosques while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks as preventive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Several mosques, including Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi, held the prayers today morning.

Temperature checks of devotees were done at mosques as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha or Bakrid by stepping out in their best clothes and meeting their friends and families.

As is the tradition, Muslims around the world sacrifice animals on this day.

Later, a feast is prepared which is divided into three parts. One part is for family, friends and neighbours, the second part is distributed among the needy, and the last part is kept for immediate family.