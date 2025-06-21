PM Modi popularised yoga in over 180 nations: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in promoting yoga. He said that because of the PM’s endeavour, yoga has expanded to over 180 countries and showcased the divinity of ancient Indian culture.

In a brief chat with media persons, on International Yoga Day here on Saturday Sharma said, “The efforts taken by PM Modi have inspired people of more than 180 countries to adopt the yoga (practice) for better health and fitness.”

“This has popularised yoga all over the world and given global recognition to the divinity of India’s ancient, spirituality-based lifestyle, as well as greater acceptance of the traditions laid down and followed by our rishis and monks,” he said.

In his message to people, he said, “This will give us good mental and physical health and healthy people can lead the nation on the path of progress and prosperity.”

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Chief Minister also performed yoga exercises in mass practice session on the vast sand dunes of the Khuhadi region in Jaisalmer district.

Sharma also paid floral tributes to the Yoga Sutras and their propounder, Maharishi Patanjali. Also, he planted a sapling under the ongoing “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative.

The Chief Minister arrived in Jaisalmer on Friday on a two-day visit. Besides, attending the morning yoga practice session, he has performed puja at the famous Tanot Mata shrine along the Indo-Pak international border. Sharma also addressed BSF personnel present in the shrine’s premises.

He also held “Jan Sunwai” in the Circuit House here.