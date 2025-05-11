PM Modi: Pokhran tests landmark event in nation’s growth trajectory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests as a landmark event in the nation’s growth trajectory, especially in its quest towards self-reliance.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of National Technology Day, he expressed pride and gratitude to Indian scientists. He also reaffirmed commitment to empowering future generations through science and research.

In a X post, the PM wrote: “Best wishes on National Technology Day! This is a day to express pride and gratitude to our scientists and remember the 1998 Pokhran tests. They were a landmark event in our nation’s growth trajectory, especially in our quest towards self-reliance.

Powered by our people, India is emerging as a global leader in different aspects of technology, be it space, AI, digital innovation, green technology and more. We reaffirm our commitment to empowering future generations through science and research. May technology uplift humanity, secure our nation and drive futuristic growth.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also hailed the contributions of Indian scientists, engineers and technicians on the occasion of National Technology Day.

In a post on X, he said, “On National Technology Day, India salutes the scientists, engineers and technicians who contribute by developing new technologies for bringing positive change in our lives.”

The Defence Minister also recalled India’s Nuclear test in Pokhran in 1998. “We proudly recall the exceptional efforts of our scientists that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. It was a defining moment in India’s history,” he said.

The Congress party also extended wishes on the occasion, remembering India’s remarkable journey of technological development.