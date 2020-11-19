Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister said, “Bow to the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.”

“Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary,” he added.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी जी को उनकी जयंती पर नमन। Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2020

Born in 1917, Indira Gandhi served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.