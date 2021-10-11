PM Modi pays tributes to Nanaji Deshmukh and JP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled various facets of the personalities of Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh and prominent socialist leader Lokmanya Jayaprakash Narayan and their contributions to the socio-economic uplift of India on the occasion of their birth anniversary.

In two separate tweets, the Prime Minister paid tributes to Nanaji Deshmukh and Jayaprakash Narayan. He also referred to their initiatives for strengthening democratic ethos and rural development among other things.

Describing Loknayak as a remarkable personality, Narendra Modi said he had left an indelible mark on India’s history through his welfare works

“Tributes to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He was a remarkable personality, who left an indelible mark on India’s history. He devoted himself to public welfare initiatives and was at the forefront of protecting India’s democratic ethos. We are deeply inspired by his ideals,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Tributes to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He was a remarkable personality, who left an indelible mark on India's history. He devoted himself to public welfare initiatives and was at the forefront of protecting India's democratic ethos. We are deeply inspired by his ideals. pic.twitter.com/jx7et8MOzJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

Paying his respect to Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, the Prime Minister recalled how he dedicated himself to the development of rural India.

Pranams to the great visionary, Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti. He dedicated himself towards the development of our villages and empowering the industrious farmers. Sharing a speech I had delivered in 2017 to mark Nanaji's birth centenary. https://t.co/KeWUhBvnPt pic.twitter.com/jVkaRo4e9F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

“Pranams to the great visionary, Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti. He dedicated himself to the development of our villages and empowering the industrious farmers. Sharing a speech I had delivered in 2017 to mark Nanaji’s birth centenary. https://youtube.com/watch?v=hfHmre3lKGk,” Modi wrote on the micro-blogging site.