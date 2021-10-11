Follow Us:
PM Modi pays tributes to Nanaji Deshmukh and JP

SNS | New Delhi | October 11, 2021 11:52 am

PIB Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled various facets of the personalities of Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh and prominent socialist leader Lokmanya Jayaprakash Narayan and their contributions to the socio-economic uplift of India on the occasion of their birth anniversary.

In two separate tweets, the Prime Minister paid tributes to Nanaji Deshmukh and Jayaprakash Narayan. He also referred to their initiatives for strengthening democratic ethos and rural development among other things.

Describing Loknayak as a remarkable personality, Narendra Modi said he had left an indelible mark on India’s history through his welfare works

“Tributes to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He was a remarkable personality, who left an indelible mark on India’s history. He devoted himself to public welfare initiatives and was at the forefront of protecting India’s democratic ethos. We are deeply inspired by his ideals,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Paying his respect to Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, the Prime Minister recalled how he dedicated himself to the development of rural India.

“Pranams to the great visionary, Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti. He dedicated himself to the development of our villages and empowering the industrious farmers. Sharing a speech I had delivered in 2017 to mark Nanaji’s birth centenary. https://youtube.com/watch?v=hfHmre3lKGk,” Modi wrote on the micro-blogging site.

