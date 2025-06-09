PM Modi pays tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 125th death anniversary.

“Respectful tributes to the great hero of the freedom struggle Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji on his Balidan Diwas,” he said in a post on X.

“He dedicated his life for the welfare of the tribal brothers and sisters and to protect their rights. His sacrifice and dedication will always inspire the countrymen,” the prime minister added.

Birsa Munda is credited for reviving the traditional tribal culture which was mostly negatively affected by British missionary works. Many tribals under his sect had already converted to Christianity. He opposed and criticized the Church and its practices such as levying of taxes and religious conversions.

As part of his struggle, Munda razed police stations, government property, churches, and houses of Zamindars.

The British arrested him in 1900 from Jamkopai forest in Jharkhand’s Chakradharpur. Munda died on June 9, 1900 while lodged at the Ranchi jail aged less than 25 years. Authorities claimed he died of cholera although this is doubted.