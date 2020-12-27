Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat paid tribute to Sikh saint Guru Govind Singh urging the nation not to “squander the sacrifices” made by him.

PM’s remarks come amid the ongoing protest which involves Sikh farmers at a large scale.

Received a wide range of inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat. Tune-in. https://t.co/c5wsyxa1Oq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2020

“While they were being bricked alive, bricks upon bricks were being laid deaths was staring down at them but even then they didn’t flinch,” PM said.

“In order to protect our millennia old culture, civilization and traditions from the cruel misdemeanors of tyrants and tormentors many a supreme sacrifice was made…….It is a day to remember them too,” he added.

“On this day the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, sahibzade Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were immured alive. The tyrants wanted sahibzade to renounce their faith; abandon the teachings of the great Guru tradition. But, our sahibzade showed amazing courage and determination even at that tender age. During the immurement, as stones began piling up, gradually raising the height of the wall……. deathstaring into the face…..despite that, they did not budge even a bit. It was on this day itself that Guru Gobind Singh ji’s mother -Mata Gujari attained martyrdom,” PM said.

“About a week ago, it was the Martyrdom Day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji too. Here in Delhi, I was blessed with the opportunity to visit Gurudwara Rakabganj to offer floral tributes and pay my obeisance to Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. During this verymonth, inspired by Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji, many people sleep on the floor. People reminisce the supreme sacrifices made by family members of Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji with immense reverence. This martyrdom served as a new beacon of learning for entire humanity; for the country,” he said.

“This martyrdom served towards the great deed of protecting our civilization. We are indebted to this martyrdom. Once again I bow to the martyrdom of shri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, Mata Gujari, Guru Gobind Singh ji and the four Sahibzade. Several such sacrifices have preserved the present fabric of India, keeping it intact,” he added.