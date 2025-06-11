PM Modi Pays Tribute to Sant Kabir Das on His Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Sant Kabir Das on his Jayanti, describing him as a lifelong devotee of social harmony.

“My heartfelt tribute to Sant Kabir Das Ji on his birth anniversary, who was dedicated to social harmony throughout his life, and his couplets are characterized by the simplicity of words and depth of emotions,” the Prime Minister said on his WhatsApp channel.

Modi further highlighted the profound impact of Sant Kabir Das on the Indian psyche, saying his contributions to eradicating social evils will always be remembered with reverence.

Sant Kabir Das’s couplets remain popular. They impart valuable life lessons and convey messages of social harmony. His teachings are a testament to his profound understanding of life and society.