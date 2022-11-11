PM Modi pays tribute to Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Maulana Azad, on his birth anniversary.

The first Minister of Education in the Indian government, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was a scholar, educationist and freedom fighter who played an instrumental role in the development of the education system of independent India.

Azad is commonly remembered as Maulana Azad; the word Maulana is an honorific meaning ‘Our Master’. He had adopted Azad (Free) as his pen name. His contribution to establishing the education foundation in India is recognised by celebrating his birthday as National Education Day across India.

The Prime Minister also remembered his contribution in the freedom movement and his passion for education.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Remembering Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. He is widely admired for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess. He remained at the forefront of our freedom movement, working closely with other leading lights. He was also passionate about education.”

Maulana Azad was the visionary behind the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the School of Architecture and Planning.

