PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and paid tribute to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on the 59th anniversary of his death. In a Twitter post, PM Modi acknowledged the significant role Nehru played in India’s freedom struggle and his subsequent position as India’s first Prime Minister after independence in 1947.

Taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi wrote, “On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru”.

Jawaharlal Nehru was actively involved in the fight against British rule in India and was a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress (INC). He served as Prime Minister from 1947 until his passing on May 27, 1964, at the age of 74. Nehru was known for his affection towards children and was fondly referred to as “Chacha Nehru” (Uncle Nehru) by them.

Nehru’s birth anniversary on November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day in India every year, emphasizing his love for children and his contributions to their welfare.