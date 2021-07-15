Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Paying homage to the great Shri K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to national development and social empowerment. His emphasis on education, healthcare and women empowerment continue to inspire the people of India.”

Kumaraswami Kamaraj was a politician and an Indian independence activist who served as the Chief Minister of Madras State (Tamil Nadu) from April 13 1954 to 2 October 1963. He was the founder and the president of the Indian National Congress (Organisation).

He was popularly known as the “Kingmaker” in Indian politics during the 1960s.