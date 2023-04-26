Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to chief and five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on his demise at the SAD office in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) died on Tuesday at the age of 95 years.

Punjab Governor Punjab Banwarilal Purohit and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar accompanied the prime minister to the SAD office where political leaders across party lines and people started pouring in to pay their last respect to the departed leader since early morning on Wednesday.

The mortal remains of the Akali Dal patriarch will be taken to village Badal in Lambi tehsil of the Muktsar district for cremation on 27 April.

The Punjab government declared a holiday on Thursday in the honour of the veteran leader. All government offices, departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions in the state will remain shut on Thursday, an official order said.

The former CM was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.”Despite appropriate medical management, he succumbed to his illness. Fortis Hospital Mohali deeply condoles the death of S Parkash Singh Badal,” read a statement issued by the hospital on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi led the nation in paying the tributes to the Punjab leader. He called him a “colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman”.

“Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji! He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times,” tweeted PM Modi, along with a picture of himself with the veteran Akali leader.