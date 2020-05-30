As the NDA government celebrates its one year of the second term today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “not just rectified many historic mistakes” during the six years but has also laid the foundation of a self-reliant India by “bridging the gap of six decades”.

This 6-year term is an unprecedented example of a parallel coordination of ‘welfare of the poor and reform’, he said.

This is seen as veiled dig at the previous government led by the Congress.

मोदी जी ने इन 6 वर्षों के कार्यकाल में न सिर्फ कई ऐतिहासिक गलतियों को सुधारा है बल्कि 6 दशक की खाई को पाट कर विकासपथ पर अग्रसर एक आत्मनिर्भर भारत की नींव भी रखी है। यह 6 वर्ष का कार्यकाल ‘गरीब कल्याण व रिफ़ार्म’ के समांतर समन्वय की एक अभूतपूर्व मिसाल है। #1YearOfModi2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 30, 2020

Amit Shah also congratulated PM Modi for the successful tenure of one year of the second term of the National Democratic Alliance government.

“I congratulate PM Modi for a historical year that witnessed several achievements. I am confident that under your able and visionary leadership, India will continue to progress like this,” the BJP leader wrote in a tweet.

He also expressed his gratitude to the people of the nation who elected Modi as the Prime Minister for the second time, and added the hashtag “#1YearOfModi2”.

He thanked the crores of hardworking BJP workers who have been going door to door for the last six years to spread word on the party’s achievements.

“On this historic day, I thank crores of hardworking BJP workers – our messengers- who have been going door to door for the last six years to spread a word on the party’s achievements and its public welfare schemes. I thank them wholeheartedly for their immense hard work and sacrifice,” the former BJP chief tweeted in Hindi.

आज इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर मैं गत 6 वर्षों से मोदी सरकार के संदेशवाहक बन सरकार की उपलब्धियों व जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं को घर-घर तक पहुँचाने वाले भाजपा के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं का उनके अथक परिश्रम व संगठन समर्पण के लिए हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। #1YearOfModi2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 30, 2020

Earlier, PM Modi, in a letter to the citizens, termed the day as a “golden chapter” in the history of Indian democracy while pointing out that it was after several decades that the people of the country voted back a full term government with a full majority.

Describing how the nation had grown under his governance, PM Modi said, “Back in 2014, the people of the country voted for a substantive transformation. In the last five years, the nation saw how the administrative apparatus broke itself free of status quo and from the swamp of corruption as well as misgovernance. True to the spirit of ‘Antyodaya’ the lives of millions have been transformed.”

He told the citizens that their affection, goodwill and active cooperation have given new energy, and inspiration, and added that India’s collective strength of democracy is a “guiding light” for the whole world.

PM Modi listed out several flagship schemes of his government for the poor, farmers, women and youth as well as some important decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ayodhya verdict, doing away with Triple Talaq and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

PM Modi asserted that his government has “worked round the clock with full vigour, taking and implementing these decisions in national interest”.