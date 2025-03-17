PM Modi, New Zealand’s Christopher Luxon hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, held a bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Monday. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen Indo-Kiwi ties.

Luxon is in India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, an annual multilateral conference.

After meeting PM Modi, Luxon said, “New Zealand and India bookend the Indo-Pacific, but distance is no barrier to our pursuit of a brighter future for both our nations. Thank you for welcoming me to New Delhi, Prime Minister.” As part of his visit, the Kiwi Prime Minister also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi.

Earlier on Sunday, India and New Zealand announced the launch of negotiations for a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in a major step towards deepening economic cooperation.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand’s Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay. The proposed India-New Zealand FTA aims to enhance supply chain integration and improve market access, fostering stronger trade and investment ties.

Both nations are committed to achieving balanced and mutually beneficial outcomes, marking a significant milestone in their economic partnership.