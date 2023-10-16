PM Modi more concerned about Israel events than Manipur turmoil: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday tore into the BJP-led Centre for “fostering violence” across the country and accused it of dividing Manipur into two states.

Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Mizoram, also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more concerned about the events in Israel than the turmoil in Manipur.

Addressing a rally, he accused the BJP of disrupting the concept of Manipur and transforming it from a single state into two separate entities.

Advertisement

Taking a swipe at Modi for ‘prioritising’ international affairs over domestic troubles, the Gandhi scion said, “They (BJP) target various communities and religions, promoting violence within the country. This approach exudes arrogance and a lack of understanding, which goes against the very essence of India.”

“We believe in an India that respects and protects everyone. When I visited Manipur months ago, I was shocked by what I witnessed. The BJP has dismantled the essence of Manipur, turning it into two separate states. Lives have been lost, women have been subjected to assault, and innocent children have been killed.

“However, the prime minister appears uninterested in visiting the state. It amazes me that his government is more concerned about events in Israel than the turmoil in Manipur,” he said.

Gandhi also emphasized his long-standing connection with the people of Mizoram, recalling the transformation brought about by a peace accord that marked the transition from a violent Mizoram to a peaceful one.

He noted his extensive travels across India, advocating for the idea of ‘Bharat Jodo’, a “united India that is tolerant, respectful of diverse ideas and religions, and cherishes its unity”. He warned that this idea of India is under threat from the BJP.

Gandhi also hit out at the Union government for neglecting the concerns of minority groups, tribal communities and dalits, saying the country’s leaders are engaging in divisive politics instead of addressing pressing issues.

He also talked about the upcoming assembly elections in various states and the BJP’s performance over the past five years. He criticised the government for failing to address the growing drug problem among the youth and accused the BJP of attacking the culture, traditions and religions of the north east region.

The former Congress chief also pointed out the lack of job creation, deteriorating infrastructure, and the adverse economic impact of the BJP and its ally — Mizo National Front (MNF) — on the state of Mizoram.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.