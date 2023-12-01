PM Modi meets with UAE Vice President, other world leaders on COP28 Summit sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and other world leaders on Friday on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC (COP28) Summit.

PM Modi praised the UAE Vice President for his “visionary leadership” on various issues. Taking to X, PM Modi stated, “It was a privilege to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His visionary leadership on a wide range of issues is truly commendable.”

He also met Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai. In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, “Meaningful conversations with @president_uz Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Tajikistan, Mr. Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of COP-28 in Dubai.”

The Prime Minister also met Jordan King Abdullah II on the sidelines of the Summit. During the meeting, the two sides held “enriching and reflective” discussions of deep-rooted friendship between India and Jordan.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated, “Delighted to meet His Majesty @KingAbdullahII of Jordan at COP-28. Our discussions were enriching and reflective of our nations’ deep-rooted friendship. Looking forward to strengthening our ties further.”

PM Modi also met with Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte. The two leaders warmly met each other and held talks.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, “It’s always refreshing to exchange ideas with my friend Mark Rutte of Netherlands.”

PM Modi, along with other world leaders have gathered in Dubai for the COP28 World Climate Action summit. Earlier in the day, world leaders were seen posing for the customary ‘family photograph’ as the Summit began on Friday.

Earlier today, PM Modi was received by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the venue of the 28th edition of the climate change conference.

He interacted with various World leaders including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Union President Ursula von der Leyen.

This morning PM Modi took to social media platform X to thank Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Antonio Guterres for their warm welcome.

“Glad to join the COP-28 Summit, a pivotal platform for global climate action. Looking forward to engaging in meaningful dialogues and collaborations for a sustainable future. I thank my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed and @UN Secretary General Mr. @antonioguterres for the warm welcome,” PM Modi posted on X.

He warmly interacted with both leaders and they posed for a picture together. During his stay in Dubai, PM Modi will participate in two special initiatives on climate events.

PM Modi is scheduled to address the opening session of the World Climate Summit Action Summit, which is a High-Level Segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

He will attend the Presidency’s session on Transforming Climate Finance, which is to be hosted by the Presidency of the COP28 – UAE. PM Modi will also attend a high-level event on the Green Credits Programme, which is being co-hosted by India and UAE.

Later he will also participate in the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) Event co-hosted by India and Sweden.

This is PM Modi’s third appearance at the World Climate Action Summit after his visits to Paris in 2015 and Glasgow in 2021. On his arrival at Dubai airport on Thursday night, PM Modi was welcomed by UAE Deputy Prime Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Members of the Indian diaspora, waiting outside a hotel, sang ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’ and chanted slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, as well as ‘Vande Mataram’.

Upon his arrival in UAE, PM Modi in a post on X stated, “Landed in Dubai to take part in the COP-28 Summit. Looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, which are aimed at creating a better planet.”

COP28 is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE. The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change