PM Modi makes hat-trick from Varanasi; defeats rival by 1.5 lakh votes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a hat-trick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

He defeated his nearest Congress candidate Ajay Rai by 1,52,513 votes.

Modi received 6,12,970 votes, while the Congress candidate got 4,80,457 votes. BSP candidate Athar Jamal Lari got 33,766 votes. A total of 8,478 votes were also polled in NOTA (none of the above) from the constituency.

This was the lowest winning margin of Modi in Varanasi. In 2019, he won by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes by getting 63% of votes, and in 2014 by a margin of 3.50 lakh votes by getting 56% of votes.