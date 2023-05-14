PM Modi-led committee holds meeting for appointment of new CBI director, CVC, Lokpal

A high-level committee meeting was held at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here in the national capital on Saturday in connection to the appointments of the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director, Chief Vigilance Commisioner (CVC) and Lokpal, official sources said.

According to sources, the committee is responsible for selecting the next CBI director, the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and the Lokpal. They said that the committee meeting was chaired by PM Modi and was attended by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Home Minister Amit Shah in their respective capacities.

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry has given a dissent note on the recommendation for the appointment of the CBI Director and Chief Vigilance Commissioner, said sources.

In contrast, on the appointment of Lokpal, the committee has recommended the setup panel to shortlist the names for the post of Lokpal.

Currently, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is serving as the director of CBI, while Praveen Kumar Srivastava is the Chief Vigilance Commissioner.