PM Modi leads nation in paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several political leaders, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Thursday, remembering his contributions to the nation and his unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948. This day is now observed as Martyrs’ Day, also known as ‘Shaheed Diwas’ or ‘Sarvodaya Day,’ to honour him and those who sacrificed their lives for India.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices.”

Union Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda also paid his respects, highlighting Gandhi’s philosophy of self-reliance and its relevance in modern India.

“I pay my heartfelt tribute to the eternal worshiper of truth and non-violence, the great leader of the Indian freedom movement, ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary,” he posted on X.

“Bapu’s ideas centred on Swadeshi and self-reliance are paving the way for an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. His life ideals will always inspire the entire humanity,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his tribute, emphasised Mahatma Gandhi’s role in uniting the nation and his global impact.

“On behalf of the grateful nation, I pay my tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the leading figure of the Indian freedom movement, who popularised the Indian values of truth, non-violence, and the fight against injustice across the world, on his death anniversary,” Shah wrote on X.

“Mahatma Gandhi strengthened the freedom movement by binding the country in the thread of unity. His thoughts towards cleanliness, self-reliance, and the empowerment of rural India will continue to inspire the countrymen,” he added.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also remembered Gandhi’s teachings, posting, “Respectful tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, a worshiper of truth, non-violence, and harmony, on his death anniversary! He strengthened the foundation of the freedom struggle by inspiring people against British colonialism. Mahatma Gandhi taught humanity and morality to the whole world.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed similar sentiments, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of peace and unity.

“Tribute to the great leader of the freedom movement, ‘Father of Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary. The teachings of revered ‘Bapu’ and his life of sacrifice pave the way for world peace,” he posted on X.

Calling upon the people to uphold Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, he added, “Come, let us all resolve to build a ‘Naye Bharat-Viksit Bharat’ by following the path of truth, non-violence, and Swadeshi shown by ‘Bapu’.”

Mahatma Gandhi, revered as the Father of the Nation, played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence through his principles of non-violence and civil disobedience. His teachings continue to inspire movements for justice and peace worldwide.