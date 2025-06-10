PM Modi launches ‘Jan Man Survey’ on NaMo App to seek public feedback on 11 years of governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a survey on his official mobile app – Narendra Modi App or NaMo App – to gather public opinion and feedback on his government’s initiatives and policies.

The ‘Jan Man Survey’, which was launched on the occasion of PM Modi completing 11 years in office, aims to engage people in the democratic process, empowering them to express their opinions on key national issues and government initiatives.

“Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India’s growth journey over the last 11 years,” Modi wrote on X.

The PM also shared the link to the Survey, which offers a unique platform for people to directly share their feedback and opinions with the government.

What is the Jan Man Survey on the NaMo app?

The Jan Man Survey is a dynamic survey hosted on the NaMo app that allows Indian citizens to express their views on a wide range of topics—ranging from national security and governance to cultural pride and youth development.

With over 500,000 responses already (in 26 hours since launch), the survey has emerged as a critical tool for engaging with the public in a direct and meaningful way, ensuring that their voices contribute to the nation’s development.

How to participate in the Jan Man Survey?

By following the steps below, anyone can take part in the survey.

1. Download the NaMo App from playstore

2. Click on the Survey banner on the homepage.

3. Alternatively, you can also access the survey through this DIRECT LINK: http://nm-4.com/ janmansurvey2025

What are the survey questions?

There are 15 questions in the survey, ranging from the government’s response to terrorism and foreign policy to initiatives like Make-in-India and Skill India.

Question 1: “How has India’s approach to counter-terrorism evolved in the last decade?”

Question 2: “How secure do you feel as a citizen, considering the government’s actions against national security threats?”

Question 3: “Do you believe India’s voice is being heard and respected more internationally today than before?

Question 4: “Which of the following developments since 2014 do you consider most significant for India?”

Question 5: “Which of the following Digital India products or services have you used most in the past 12 months?”

Question 6: “With the vision of ‘Women-led Development,’ what are the most significant improvements that you have witnessed?”

Question 7: “How have government initiatives like Skill India, Startup India, and reforms in education expanded the scope of opportunities for youth?”

Question 8: “In your opinion, how has the ‘Make in India’ initiative impacted the manufacturing sector?”

Question 9: “Which of the following has made you feel proud and more connected to our culture and heritage?”

Question 10: “Which of the following visions for India’s growth do you feel most aligned with?”

Question 11: “Which of the following initiatives do you believe have been truly transformational with respect to governance and national growth?”

Question 12: “Which of the following infrastructure developments have you or your family personally benefited from in the past few years?”

Question 13: “How would you assess the presence and responsiveness of your local and national representative in addressing public concerns in your area?”

Question 14: “How would you evaluate the progress toward building a Viksit Bharat and it’s alignment with your aspirations?”

Question 15: “To what extent do you feel inspired and involved in contributing to India’s development journey?”

So far, the survey has received overwhelming participation from people across the country. A remarkable 77% of respondents have completed the full survey, demonstrating a high level of engagement and interest in contributing to this national dialogue. Uttar Pradesh is the top-performing state with 1,41,150 responses, followed by Maharashtra – 65,775 responses, Tamil Nadu – 62,580 responses, Gujarat – 43,590 responses and Haryana – 29,985 responses.