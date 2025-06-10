Jan Man Survey generates attention with over 5 Lakh responses

The Jan Man Survey on NaMo App has generated significant attention, with over 5 lakh responses from citizens across India within just 26 hours of its launch, a document released by the government said on Tuesday.

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s uninterrupted 11 years in office, the Narendra Modi App or NaMoApp has launched the ‘Jan Man Survey.’

Advertisement

“This dynamic survey has garnered significant attention, with over 5 lakh responses from citizens across India within just 26 hours of its launch,” the document said.

Advertisement

Aiming to empower citizens in the democratic process, the Jan Man Survey offers a platform for citizens to directly share their feedback and opinions with the government on various aspects of governance and leadership.

By collecting responses from all corners of the country, the survey ensures that people’s voices are heard and considered in shaping future policies.

The survey has so far witnessed overwhelming participation, with Uttar Pradesh leading in volume with 1,41,150 responses. Other top-performing states include Maharashtra with 65,775 responses, Tamil Nadu with 62,580 responses, Gujarat with 43,590 responses, and Haryana with 29,985 responses.

A remarkable 77% of respondents have completed the full survey, demonstrating high engagement and interest in contributing to this national dialogue, the document said.

To participate in the survey citizens can access it through NaMo App Homepage, through a direct link or through the 11 Years of Seva Module positioned as the second banner on the NaMo App.

The objective of the Survey is to elicit people’s opinions on multiple local and national issues, including national security, India’s approach to counter-terrorism and citizen security.

It also aims to seek transformational initiatives and representative responsiveness, developments promoting cultural heritage and national pride and impact of government initiatives like Skill India and Startup India.

“By providing a platform for citizens to express their views, the Jan Man Survey has become a critical tool for engaging with the public and shaping India’s future,” the document said.