PM Modi launches ISpA, says major reforms happening in space sector, tech

Launching the Indian Space Association, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pointed out that significant reforms were happening in India regarding space sector and space technology.

“The major reforms that are happening in India today regarding space sector and space tech are a link to this. I once again congratulate all of you for the formation of the Indian Space Association – ISP, convey my best wishes,” said PM Modi.

He elaborated that the approach to space reforms is based on four pillars-freedom to the private sector in innovation, the role of government as an enabler, to make youth ready for future, and to see space sector a resource for the progress of the common man.

Regarding IN-SPACe the PM said that it will boost the private space sector and work as a single-window independent agency for all space-related programmes.

“To facilitate private sector’s participation, the government has also formed IN-SPACe. It will work as a single-window independent agency for all space-related programmes. This will further speed up projects of the private sector,” he said.

This is the time of exponential innovation, said Modi, adding that government must act as an enabler rather than handler to attain the objective.

“Today government is sharing its expertise and providing launch pads for the private sector. Today, the facility of ISRO is being opened for the private sector,” he said.

To explain that how a strong space sector reinforce the other sectors, he said that it will produce better forecast for farmers, fishermen, a stringent scrutiny of ecology and better estimates of future natural disasters.

“The country is witnessing dynamic reforms today because our vision is clear. The vision is Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It is not just a vision, but a well-thought, well-planned integrated economic strategy that will turn India into a global manufacturing hub and a global innovation centre,” said PM Modi.

He pointed out that India is among a few countries with end-to-end capability in space.

“In the last few years, our focus has not just been on research and development of new technologies, but also on ensuring its reach to the common citizen. In the last 7 years, we have used space technology as a key tool to ensure last-mile delivery and transparent governance,” said the PM.

Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India.