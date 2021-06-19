Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers’ today via video conferencing. The training programme would be conducted in 111 training centres spread over 26 states.

About one lakh frontline workers will be trained in this initiative.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said that this launch is an important next step in the fight against Corona. The Prime Minister cautioned that the virus is present and the possibility of mutation is also there. The second wave of the pandemic illustrated the kind of challenges that the virus may present to us. The country needs to stay prepared to meet the challenges and training more than one lakh frontline warriors is a step in that direction, said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi pointed out that far-flung hospitals are being provided with ventilators and oxygen concentrators. More than 1500 oxygen plants are being established at war footing. Amidst all these efforts, skilled manpower is critical. For this and to support the current force of corona warriors one lakh youth is being trained. This training should be over in two three months, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister informed that the top experts of the country have designed these six courses. The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

This will include fresh skilling as well as upskilling of those who have some training in this type of work. This campaign will give fresh energy to the health sector frontline force and will also provide job opportunities to our youth.

The Prime Minister said the Skill India Mission was started separately for the first time in the country, a Skill Development Ministry was created and the Prime Minister’s Skill Development Centers were opened across the country. Today Skill India Mission is helping millions of this country’s youth every year in providing training according to the needs of the day. Since last year the Ministry of Skill Development has trained lakhs of health workers across the country, even amidst the pandemic.

The Prime Minister said given the size of our population, it is necessary to keep increasing the number of doctors, nurses and paramedics in the health sector. Work has been done with a focused approach over the last 7 years to start new AIIMS, new medical colleges and new nursing colleges. Similarly, reforms are being encouraged in medical education and related institutions. The seriousness and the pace at which the work on preparing the health professionals is going on now is unprecedented.

The Prime Minister said many guidelines have been issued related to the campaign which is to start from 21 June. People below 45 years of age will get the same treatment for vaccination as for people above 45 years of age from June 21. The Union Government is committed to giving free vaccines to every citizen while following corona protocol.

The Prime Minister wished the trainees and said he believed that their new skills will be used in saving the lives of the countrymen.