PM Modi kicks off ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ 2025 with star-studded lineup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the return of the highly anticipated ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ series, offering a fresh format with eight new episodes aimed at guiding students, parents, and teachers through the challenges of exam preparation, stress management, and personal growth.

The series that is set to go on air on February 10th at 11 am on multiple platforms, including Doordarshan, features a lineup of guests including MC Mary Kom, Deepika Padukon, Sadhguru, and Vikrant Massey.

In a tweet shared on the microblogging platform X, Modi wrote, “Pariksha Pe Charcha is back and that too in a fresh and livelier format! Urging all #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers to watch #PPC2025, consisting of 8 very interesting episodes covering different aspects of stress-free exams!”

This year’s edition will include a variety of influential personalities and experts who will address essential topics related to emotional well-being, nutrition, technology, and creativity.

The guests lined up for the 2025 edition include some of the country’s inspiring figures. In the segment on sports and discipline, Olympic champion MC Mary Kom, along with Avani Lekhara and Suhas Yathiraj, will discuss goal setting, resilience, and stress management through discipline. Deepika Padukone will explore mental health, focusing on emotional well-being and self-expression. Nutrition experts Shonali Sabherwal and Rujuta Diwekar, along with Revant Himatsingka (Food Farmer), will highlight the importance of healthy eating and quality sleep in achieving academic success.

Technology and financial literacy will be covered by Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta, who will discuss how students can use technology as a tool for smarter learning and financial planning. Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will inspire students to foster a positive mindset by visualizing success and releasing negative thoughts.

Renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru will share mindfulness techniques to help students maintain mental clarity and mental peace throughout their academic journey. Additionally, the series will feature inspiring stories from exam toppers of UPSC, IIT-JEE, CBSE, ICSE, and others, as well as participants from previous editions of PPC, who will talk about how the program influenced their preparation strategies and motivated them to succeed.

The 2025 edition also sees 36 students selected from across India, representing different regions and educational institutions like Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Some of the selected students are alumni of special programs like PRERANA and winners of the Kala Utsav and Veer Gatha competitions.

Since its launch in 2018, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ has grown into a nationwide movement. This year, the program has surpassed previous records, with over 5 crore participants, marking it as the most impactful edition to date. The Ministry of Education has made efforts to ensure the initiative is accessible to all, enabling students, parents, and teachers from various backgrounds to benefit from its guidance.