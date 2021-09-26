PM Modi, JP Nadda pay tribute to BJP ideologue and Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to BJP ideologue and erstwhile Bharatiya Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on the occasion of his 105th birth anniversary.

“My obeisance to the founder of Ekatma Manav Darshan Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to nation building. His philosophy will always inspire the countrymen,” Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

एकात्म मानव दर्शन के प्रणेता पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। उन्होंने राष्ट्र निर्माण में अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। उनके विचार देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2021

At a function held at the BJP headquarters here the party national president JP Nadda also paid floral tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya, who was a torch bearer of right-wing Hindutva ideology being espoused by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing the party workers on the occasion Nadda recalled the contribution of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya to nation building. He said Upadhyaya’s philosophy of Ekatma Manav had been the main driving force behind the formulation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s socio-economic policies and responsible for economic uplift of the country.

Nadda said the Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary functions were being held simultaneously at 10 lakh 40 thousands booths across the country. He exhorted the party workers to pledge to work for the development of the country in accordance with the philosophy of Ekatma Manav Darshan under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The BJP president said Upadhyaya propagated the ideology of Jan Sangh and laid the foundation for the emergence of Jan Sangh in its new political avatar of Bharatiya Janta Party which had become the medium for serving humanity.