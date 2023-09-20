PM Modi invited US President Joe Biden to be 2024 Republic Day chief guest: US Ambassador

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited US President Joe Biden to be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations next year, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday. Garvetti said that the invitation to Biden was extended by PM Modi during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit earlier this month.

Biden had come to India on a three-day visit to attend the G20 Summit held in New Delhi from September 9 to 10. This was Biden’s first state visit to India after becoming the President of the United States.

While the invitation was given to Biden during the G20 summit, US Ambassador’s public announcement has come in the backdrop of a diplomatic row between Canada and India over the killing of one Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist. Nijjar, who was designated as a terrorist by New Delhi in 2020, was shot dead by two masked gunmen on June 18 early this year.

Advertisement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused India of having a role in Nijjar’s killing. Both countries have expelled the station chief of their respective intelligence agencies. India has rejected Trudeau’s claims and termed them “absurd and politically motivated”.

According to a report published by the US-based newspaper The Washington Post, Canada wanted US to publicly condemn Nijjar killing before the G20 Summit. However, the US officials chose to overlook Canadian request as the G20 Summit was a highly significant event for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

If Biden attends the Republic Day Parade, it would give a clear signal to Canada that it won’t be able to use its NATO allies to unleash its evil designs of hate against India, seen by the world as a beacon of hope against growing Chinese influence in South Asia.