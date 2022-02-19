PM Modi inaugurates state-of-the-art 550 tons per day capacity Bio-CNG plant set-up by MP Government in Indore

“Shri Shivraj Chouhan and his team has shown tremendous speed and agility in constructing this Gobar-Dhan Bio-CNG Plant”: PM Modi

“There is one Sun, One world and only One Narendra Modi. It is PM Modi’s vision of generating Waste to Wealth, which has brought us to this historic moment”: CM Chouhan

Hon’ble PM Modi inaugurated the Bio-CNG plant virtually today

Plant is expected to produce 19,000 kilograms of Bio-CNG from 550 tonnes of waste, and up to 18 MT per day of Bio CNG and 100 MT per day of high-quality Organic Manure

Plant follows zero landfill model, generating no rejects

The project will help in mitigation of 1,30,000 tons of CO2 annually

Bio-CNG plant to provide CNG to run 400 city buses in the city

Bhopal, 18 February 2022: The Government of Madhya Pradesh today took another big step in the direction of achieving the goals laid out by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the “Waste-to-Wealth” initiative and the twin objectives of Zero-Waste and Circular Economy by setting-up a state-of-the-art 550 tons per day capacity Bio-CNG plant in Indore.

The Plant was virtually inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, at Devguradia Trenching Grounds, in Indore, in the august presence of Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, and other dignitaries.

Praising the efforts of CM Shivraj Chouhan, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra said, “Shri Shivraj Chouhan and his team has shown tremendous speed and agility in constructing this Gobar-Dhan Bio-CNG Plant, which stands as an example for other states as well. The citizens of Indore have spearheaded the Swachhata movement by their actions and have turned this city into a beacon of cleanliness.” He also congratulated the state government on the Gobar-Dhan plant, and said, “This plant will prove to be a seminal step in not only reducing the threat of global warming, but also in providing ‘green jobs,’ to hundreds of youths in the state. It will also increase the income of agriculture and livestock because the plant will be mainly operated from wet waste and cow dung.”

PM Modi also praised the efforts of the sanitation workers, women, balsena and all citizens of Indore who showed extreme efficiency in managing the waste of the city by dividing the waste into 6 different parts. He also informed that efforts are being made to set up such plants in other cities as well, which will help fulfil India’s climate commitment.

Welcoming the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to this historic event, the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Shivraj Chouhan said, “There is one Sun, One world and only One Narendra Modi. It is PM Modi’s vision of generating Waste to Wealth, which has brought us to this historic moment. MP is ahead of the curve today in responding proactively to the threat of global warming. By setting up this Bio-CNG plant, Indore has presented an invaluable example of converting six types of waste into wealth.” He also informed that this plant would meet 20% of its total power requirement through captive solar power and will be able to mitigate 1,30,000 tons of CO2 annually. Further he also informed about the many steps being taken by the state government to conserve energy by running state-wide public awareness campaigns.

The plant has been set-up by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) under a public private partnership (PPP) model with Indo Enviro Integrated Solutions Limited (IEISL) in 15 acres of trenching ground in Devguradia, Indore, using organic fraction of solid waste as feedstock (wet waste) generated in the city. Indore city ensures 100% segregation of solid waste at source, leading to less than 1% impurities in the wet waste. Hence, the quality of wet waste at Indore is one of the best in the world.

The Bio-CNG plant is estimated to produce 17 to 18 metric ton per day (MTD) of Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) along with 100 MTD of high quality Organic Manure. Overall, the plant will produce 19,000 kilograms of Bio-CNG (compressed natural gas) from 550 tonnes of waste monthly. This CNG will be prepared from waste of fruits, vegetables, spoiled food, green leaves, and flowers. It will eventually provide fuel to run 400 city buses in the city. In the first phase of the production, 55 CNG buses will be provided with fuel to ply in the city from the current month.

Indo Enviro Integrated Solutions Limited (IEISL), the private partner, has made 100% capital investment for the project and will also bear the operation and maintenance cost for the entire concession period of 20 years. The state-of-the-art plant is based on zero landfill model, generating zero rejects.

Accruing the benefits of the PPP Model, the Indore Municipal Corporation will also get annual royalty of ₹ 2.52 Crore from IEISL. Further, IMC will purchase a minimum 50% quantity of Bio-CNG produced at the plant at ₹5, which is less than the prevailing market price of CNG to run the city buses.

The cutting-edge Bio-CNG plant is one of the biggest plants for processing wet municipal waste in the country and has been termed as a ‘Lighthouse Plant’ because of the technological advancements. The pre-treatment unit of the plant is fully automated, it uses the separation hammer mill technology for preparation of bio-slurry feed to run digesters. The anaerobic digesters, mounted with agitators, work on Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor (CSTR) principle. The Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA) technology has been used to ensure high quality recovery of Bio-CNG fuel from raw biogas.

Speaking about the many efforts towards conserving the environment, CM Chouhan also said that “I have been making efforts at a personal level to conserve the environment by planting one sapling every day, since 19 February 2021. Last year we launched Ankur Abhiyan, under which more than six lakh citizens have planted a sapling every day so far.”

Exhorting every citizen of the state, CM Chouhan said, “We will not leave any stone unturned to achieve our dream to create Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh to build PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar India.”