PM Modi inaugurates NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute in Silvassa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, inaugurated NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute in Silvassa on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Silvassa on Tuesday where he will inaugurate several development projects. Notably, the foundation stone of NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute was also laid by the Prime Minister himself in January 2019.

Reaching Silvassa, PM Modi interacted with construction workers who were engaged in the construction of the NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute here.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), it will transform healthcare services for the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The state-of-the-art medical college includes the latest research centres, a 24×7 central library equipped with access to national and international journals, specialised medical staff, medical labs, smart lecture halls, research labs, an anatomy museum, a clubhouse, sports facilities as well as residences for students and faculty members.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 96 projects worth more than Rs 4,850 crores to the nation at Sayli ground, Silvassa. People lit mobile flashlights to welcome PM Modi in Silvassa.

The projects include government schools at Morkhal, Kherdi, Sindoni and Masat of Dadra and Nagar Haveli District; beautification, strengthening and widening of various roads in Dadra and Nagar Haveli district; government schools at Ambawadi, Pariyari, Damanwada, Khariwad and Government Engineering College, Daman; fish market and shopping complex at Moti Daman and Nani Daman and augmentation of water supply scheme in Nani Daman, among others.

Thereafter, Prime Minister inaugurated Devka Seafront in Daman. The 5.45 km Seafront built at a cost of around Rs 165 crore is one of its kind coastal promenade in the country. The Seafront is expected to boost the local economy and attract more tourists to the region, making it a hub for leisure and recreation activities, said the PMO statement.

The Seafront has been transformed into a world-class tourist destination.

It includes smart lighting, parking facilities, gardens, food stalls, recreational areas and provision for luxury tent cities in future.