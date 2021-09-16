PM Modi inaugurates defence office complexes; slams critics of Central Vista project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at the critics of the controversial Rs 20000 crore Central Vista project as he inaugurated the office complexes of the Defence Ministry in the national capital.

”Those running behind the Central Vista project with a stick cleverly suppressed the fact that the defence offices complexes to house 7000 defence personnel will also be part of the project…they were deliberately silent on this fact and were spreading lies about the project,” he said while addressing a gathering, which included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Urban Development Minister H S Puri, after launching the multi-storeyed complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue here. Chief of the Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs were also present.

Modi said that with the inauguration of the complexes today, India has taken another step in developing the country’s capital according to the needs and aspirations of a new India in the 75th year of India’s independence.

The new office complexes have been constructed at a cost of Rs 775 crore allocated by the Defence Ministry. Officers and staff belonging to 27 different organisations, attached offices of Defence Ministry, service headquarters and other subordinate offices will be placed at the new office complexes.

Modi lamented the fact that for a very long time the defence-related work was being conducted from hutments constructed during the Second World War which were made keeping in mind horse stable and barracks needs. “This new defence office complex will strengthen the efforts of making the working of our defence forces convenient and effective”, he said.

The Prime Minister said these modern offices would go a long way in effectively carrying out all the work related to the security of the nation. ”This is a big step towards the construction of a modern defence enclave in the capital.” He also appreciated the inclusion of attractive artefacts by Indian artists in the complexes as symbols of AaatmNirbhar Bharat. “The complexes reflect the modern form of diversity of our culture while preserving the vitality of Delhi and environment”, he said.

”When we talk about the capital, it is not just a city. The capital of any country is a symbol of the thinking, determination, strength and culture of that country. India is the mother of democracy. Therefore, the capital of India should be such, in which there are citizens, people in the centre,” the PM said.

He stressed the role of modern infrastructure in the government’s focus on ease of living and ease of doing business. “The ongoing construction work of Central Vista is going on with this thought only.”

Enumerating the efforts of new constructions as per the aspirations of the capital, Modi said that many constructions like residences for people’s representatives, efforts to preserve Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s memories, many bhawans, memorials for the martyrs were enhancing the glory of the capital today.

The Prime Minister said the work of the Defense Office Complex which was to be completed in 24 months has been completed in a record time of just 12 months. That too when all the other challenges ranging from labour were to the fore in the circumstances created by Corona. Hundreds of workers got employment in this project during the Corona period.

Modi credited this to a new thinking and approach in the government’s functioning. “ When policies and intentions are clear, will power is strong and efforts honest, everything is possible,” he added.

He said that these defence office complexes are the manifestation of changing work culture and priorities of the government.