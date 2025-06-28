PM Modi honoured with Jain community’s ‘Dharma Chakravarti’ title; Says event echoes life of great ascetic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conferred upon the ‘Dharma Chakravarti’ title, which symbolises a righteous ruler who upholds Dharma.

The Jain Community honour was given to Modi on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Jain spiritual leader Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

In the Jain Community, the ‘Dharma Chakravarti’ title is given to a person who promotes non-violence, truth, and moral values on a global scale. The prime minister humbly accepted the honour as a “prasad”.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi highlighted the sanctity of the centenary celebrations of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj.

“The centenary celebration of Shri Vidyanand Ji Muniraj is not an ordinary event, it carries the memory of an era and echoes the life of a great ascetic”, remarked the Prime Minister.

He said instead of speaking about Shri Vidyanand Ji Muniraj, he wished they could have had the privilege of listening to the Jain Community saint once more.

PM Modi said that India “Is the world’s most ancient living civilization” and the country has endured for thousands of years because “its ideas, philosophical thought, and worldview are eternal”.

He noted that this enduring vision is rooted in the wisdom of sages, seers, saints, and Acharyas. He highlighted that Acharya Shri Vidyanand Ji Muniraj stood as a modern beacon of this timeless tradition.