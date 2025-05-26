PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat’s Vadodara, Col Qureshi’s family showers flower petals | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday. This was Modi’s first roadshow in his home state after India’s Operation Sindoor strikes against Pakistan.

Several people, including international students, attended the Prime Minister’s roadshow. Family members of Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi showered flower petals on PM Modi.

Advertisement

Colonel Qureshi became the face of India’s Operation Sindoor when she, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, held press briefings on Operation Sindoor, providing regular updates of the armed forces’ precision strikes to dismantle terror outfits in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects, in Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar, including major initiatives by the Railways.

After concluding his roadshow, the Prime Minister will travel to Dahod and at around 11:15 AM, he will dedicate to the nation a Locomotive manufacturing plant and also flag off an Electric Locomotive.

Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod. He will also address a public function.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister will travel to Bhuj and at around 4 PM, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore at Bhuj. He will also address a public function.

Further, PM Modi will travel to Gandhinagar on 27th May to participate in the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story.

Watch Modi’s Vadodara roadshow below