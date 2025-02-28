PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Friday.

The European Commission President is on a two-day bilateral visit to India, accompanied by members of the European College of Commissioners. This is Ursula von der Leyen’s third visit to India. She previously visited India for a bilateral official visit in April 2022 and to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September 2023.

Prime Minister Modi also held delegation level talks with the President of the European Commission at Hyderabad House here.

India and the EU also held a bilateral cluster meeting and discussions that focused on connectivity, India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), green and clean energy, mobility and talent, security, the Mediterranean, and the expansion of the European Union.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, EU Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner and EU Commissioner for Mediterranean and Demography Dubravka Suica participated in the meeting.

In a post on X, Dr Jaishankar stated, “Pleased to participate in the India-EU bilateral cluster meeting this morning alongside Commissioners @JozefSikela, @dubravkasuica, @MartaKosEU, @magnusbrunner of @EU_Commission and my colleagues @KVSinghMPGonda & @nityanandraibjp.”

The conversation focused on connectivity and IMEC, green and clean energy, mobility and talent, security, Mediterranean and EU expansion, he informed.

Earlier, European Commission commissioners travelled to Hyderabad House on a bus powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, which was developed and operated in collaboration with Tata Motors and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).