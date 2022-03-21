PM Modi hold talks with BJP top leaders to discuss govt formation in 4 states

Amid resounding victory in four states after the recently held Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party top leaders at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss government formation in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda were present in the meeting. According to sources, BJP top leadership briefed PM Modi on the discussions that they held with state BJP leaders over government formation in four states.

The State BJP legislature party meeting in Imphal on Sunday unanimously elected Manipur caretaker CM N Biren Singh to be the chief minister again.

Meanwhile, the newly-elected BJP MLAs will take the oath of office at a ceremony scheduled to take place at the Uttarakhand Assembly in Dehradun on Monday.

Post the oath ceremony, the name for Uttarakhand Chief Minister will be announced at the Legislative Party meeting scheduled to take place on Monday evening.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi will travel to Dehradun as BJP’s central observer to look after the government formation in Uttarakhand.

Regarding Goa, BJP legislative party will meet on Monday to announce the name of the next Chief Minister of the state. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L. Murugan will also be present in the meeting to look after the government formation.

Meanwhile, BJP legislative party meeting in Uttar Pradesh scheduled on March 24 is likely to announce caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as CM once again.

However, according to sources, the issue of appointing Keshav Prasad Maurya again as the Deputy Chief Minister has not been resolved yet.

Keshav Prasad Maurya lost the Sirathu assembly constituency in Kaushambi district to Samajwadi Party candidate Pallavi Patel by a margin of over 7,000 votes.