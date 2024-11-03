PM Modi, HM Shah extend greetings to all countrymen on Bhai Dooj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday conveyed their greetings to all people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “I wish all my countrymen a very Happy Bhai Dooj. I hope that this auspicious occasion deepens the affection between brothers and sisters.”

The Union Home Minister hoped that the festival would bring immense happiness in everyone’s life.

“Best wishes to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Bhai Dooj. I wish that this festival of love, dedication and devotion brings immense happiness in everyone’s life,” Shah said in a post on X.

Known by different names such as Bhau Beej, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Phonta in various regions, Bhai Dooj is celebrated two days after Diwali. This festival is an important event in the Hindu calendar, symbolising the affection between siblings, with sisters praying for their brothers’ long life and well-being, while brothers vow to protect their sisters.

The origins of Bhai Dooj are steeped in mythology and ancient tales, with one of the most popular stories being the bond between Yamraj, the god of death, and his sister Yamuna. According to legend, Yamuna once invited Yamraj to her home, offering him a warm welcome and a lavish meal. Touched by her love and hospitality, Yamraj blessed her and declared that any brother visiting his sister on this day to receive a ceremonial tilak on his forehead would be protected from untimely death.

This tradition continues, with sisters performing rituals to pray for their brothers’ safety and happiness, making Bhai Dooj a meaningful conclusion to the Diwali festivities.