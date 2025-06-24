PM Modi Highlights Sree Narayana Guru’s Timeless Teachings at Centenary Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday addressed the centenary celebration of the historic conversation between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, emphasising the enduring relevance of Guru’s ideals in shaping India’s social and moral fabric.

“The ideals of Sree Narayana Guru are a great treasure for all of humanity,” PM Modi said, adding that Guru’s teachings serve as a guiding light for those committed to serving the country and society.

“Sree Narayana Guru envisioned a society free from all forms of discrimination. Today, by adopting the saturation approach, the country is working to eliminate every possibility of discrimination,” Modi said, asserting that “Missions like Skill India are empowering the youth and making them self-reliant……To empower India, we must lead on every front – economic, social, and military. Today, the nation is moving forward on this very path.”

The Prime Minister highlighted several government initiatives aimed at promoting inclusive growth and development, including providing permanent homes to millions of poor, Dalit, distressed, oppressed, and deprived families, delivering clean water to every household, including tribal regions and promoting women’s empowerment and removing restrictions to enable them to gain rights in new areas.

Reaffirming that the blessings and teachings of Sree Narayana Guru will continue to guide the nation on its journey through Amrit Kaal, PM Modi expressed confidence that the people of India will realise the dream of a developed nation.